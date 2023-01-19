SBI Doorstep Banking: Convenient and secure cash withdrawals without visiting ATM or UPI

SBI Doorstep Banking Service: You can simply withdraw money without using an ATM or UPI with the help of SBI's doorstep service, the largest public sector bank in the country. For senior citizens and disabled individuals who may have trouble using ATMs and other UPI services, this service is extremely beneficial. With only a few easy steps, users of the service can withdraw cash while relaxing in their homes.

Customers must first register for the SBI Doorstep Banking service in order to use it. Installing the Doorstep Banking app, providing their mobile number, and going through the registration process, is attainable. Customers can log in to the app and enter their address after enrolling.

Customers must submit a request on the app and choose SBI in order to withdraw money. The final six digits of their account number must be entered before submitting the request. An OTP will be given to their mobile number following validation. Customers must then input and submit the OTP on the app. The next step is to choose the service of taking money out of their account, enter the transaction amount, and choose the mode of transaction.

Also read: Discover 5 good LIC plans in India for 2023: Secure your future with best policy options

In one month, the bank is offering three free transactions to people with disabilities. However, consumers must pay Rs 75 and GST for financial and non-financial services if they use this option more than three times a month.

After the transaction, an agent will be sent to the client's residence to confirm the client's identity and deliver the cash. A notification will also be sent to customers through SMS.