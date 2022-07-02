SBI customers will soon be able to use WhatsApp banking, know more

File Photo

WhatsApp has become the go-to socialising platform for most people these days. Many people have started using WhatsApp payments for making online transactions to their contacts. The social messaging application will soon be used by State Bank of India (SBI) customers.

SBI has announced plans to introduce WhatsApp-based banking to its customers. The announcement was made by SBI chairman Dinesh Khara while launching some retail initiatives. The chairman mentioned plans to launch an Application Programming Interface (API) banking to aggregators and corporate clients.

Notably, API Banking is a system as part of which API’s (a way for two or more computer programs to communicate with each other) are used to improve communication between bank and client servers. The system ensures smooth data transfer and encourages secured integration between the customer and the bank’s systems.

Once the SBI introduces WhatsApp Banking, bank customers will be able to use the social application to conduct variety of banking transactions.

SBI credit card customers can still use WhatsApp for certain banking transactions. These include checking outstanding account balance, reward points, account summary, card payments among others.

Here’s how you can sign up for WhatsApp connect

To sign up for Whatsapp connect, you have to message ‘OPTIN’ to 9004022022.

You can also give a missed call at 08080945040 from your registered mobile number.

You can login to SBI Card Mobile app and click on ‘WhatsApp Connect’ to subscribe to WhatsApp.

Text ‘WAOPTIN XXXX’ to 5676791. Note that ‘XXXX’ stands for the last 4 digits of card number.

Many other banks, including ICICI, HDFC and Axis offer WhatsApp-based services in one way or another.