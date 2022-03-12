SBI customers complain of digital outages on mobile platform, problem to persist tomorrow

Account holders in the country’s largest bank – State Bank of India (SBI) complained about outages on the bank’s digital banking channels today.

Earlier, SBI informed customers that their apps will be undergoing technology upgrades on March 12. Consequently, customers were informed of disruption of services on SBI apps, including YONO, YONO lite, YONO business and UPIs.

The bank further informed customer that technology upgrades on these platforms will continue between 11:30 pm on March 12 to 2:00 am on March 13.

Following this tweet, a customer took to Twitter to share how he lost Rs 30,000 due to the glitch.

Several other customers also complained about unwanted transactions and deductions. Many people complained of getting repeaed notifications of deactivation of respective accounts on Yono app.

Surprisingly, some customers had to bear credit card fee despite not having a credit card.

In order to solve queries, SBI has replied to most of the tweets mentioning, “We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to technical issues, some of the users are receiving erroneous notification messages in their Yono Lite application. Our technical team is working to resolve this issue. Please bear with us.”

Notably, the bank has asked customers to report any phishing attacks of wrong debits. Complaints can be made via SBI’s helpline number or email ID.

Customers must note that the bank has relaunched its mobile app as ‘Only Yono’ to enable cloud capability for handling high- volume of transactions. The move is directed to improve customer experiences.