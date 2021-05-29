SBI customers BEWARE! State Bank of India warns against fraudsters, lists points for safety

The largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to its customers against fraudsters. SBI took to Twitter to advise its customers to refrain from sharing any sensitive details online or offline. Not just that, it has also recommended against downloading any app from an unknown source.

The SBI has tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source."

SBI also listed several points for its customers to follow to avoid getting trapped by any fraudster. The SBI customers should keep the below-mentioned points in mind to protect his/her accounts from falling into the hands of fraudsters.

We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.#StaySafe #StaySecure #BeAlert #CyberSecurity #CyberSafety #SBIAapkeSaath pic.twitter.com/GuhDZTc9eg — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 28, 2021

Points to keep in mind

Don't share your credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking ID/ password, debit card pin, OTP, and other personal details.

Beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government offices, police, KYC authority.

Do not download any mobile app and avoid clicking on attachments received on emails from unknown sources.

Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMS, and other social media.