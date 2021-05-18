SBI customers BEWARE! State Bank of India issues ALERT for online transactions - Details here

There is no denying the fact people must always remain in alert from online frauds while performing digital or online transactions. Not only this, you must also remain on alert while downloading mobile or web applications from unknown sources.

Indian banks keep on sending alerts at regualr interval to the customers to make them aware of the frauds. Most of the times banks like State Bank of India and other banks also suggests there customers that what they should avoid doing to stay safe from the scams.

State Bank of India (SBI), which is India’s largest lender, has recently alerted its customers against online fruads.

"We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source," SBI tweeted.

We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.#StaySafe #StaySecure #BeAlert #CyberSecurity #CyberSafety #SBIAapkeSaath pic.twitter.com/jAQec1nmiG — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 14, 2021

Here are some of the points listed by SBI which you can follow to avoid frauds:

1. Never share your credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking user ID/password, debit card pin, CVV, OTP, etc.

2. Beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government offices, police, KYC authority.

3. Avoid downloading any mobile app based on telephone calls/emails from unknown sources.

4. Avoid clicking on attachments received in emails from unknown sources.

5. Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs, and other social media.