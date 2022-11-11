SBI customers beware! Never respond to THESE text messages as one click can make you lose lakhs

SBI news (File)

Are you an SBI account holder? Do you get messages that your SBI account will shut down today? Then this word of caution is for you. The Press Information Bureau released a warning to such customers that such a message can be a ruse to entrap them in fraud.

The agency, in a fact check, shared a photo showing a message demanding PAN updates. Many SBI account and credit card holders get similar messages. They often tell the customer that their account will be shut down if they furnish details on a link.

This link can lead to phishing of account details. You can very well lose your hard-earned money to fraudsters.

"Dear Customer, your SBI YONO Account closed today. Contact now and update your PAN number details in below link?" said the text message featured in PIB's post.

The agency said this is a fake message. SBI never asks for personal details through text messages.

The agency said those receiving these messages can report at: report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck



Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details



Report at



report.phishing@sbi.co.in



1930 pic.twitter.com/lYpXTln4qT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 4, 2022

It also asked them to never click on these links or furnish confidential details.