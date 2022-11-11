Search icon
SBI customers beware! Never respond to THESE text messages as one click can make you lose lakhs

Are you an SBI account holder? Do you get messages that your SBI account will shut down today? Then this word of caution is for you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

SBI news (File)

Are you an SBI account holder? Do you get messages that your SBI account will shut down today? Then this word of caution is for you. The Press Information Bureau released a warning to such customers that such a message can be a ruse to entrap them in fraud.

The agency, in a fact check, shared a photo showing a message demanding PAN updates. Many SBI account and credit card holders get similar messages. They often tell the customer that their account will be shut down if they furnish details on a link. 

This link can lead to phishing of account details. You can very well lose your hard-earned money to fraudsters. 

"Dear Customer, your SBI YONO Account closed today. Contact now and update your PAN number details in below link?" said the text message featured in PIB's post. 

The agency said this is a fake message. SBI never asks for personal details through text messages. 

The agency said those receiving these messages can report at: report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

It also asked them to never click on these links or furnish confidential details. 

