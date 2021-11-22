SBI customers ALERT: State Bank of India issues warning for customers - Details inside

Country's largest lender State Bank of India has issued a fresh advisory warning its customers to remain alert of fraudulent customer care numbers. SBI has also suggested ways to customers to keep their accounts safe from online fraudsters.

According to SBI, the customers should not entertain calls from unverified numbers or callers posing as SBI customer care officers. The SBI said that customers must refer to the official website of the bank for correct customer care numbers.

“Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers. Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone,” the country’s largest bank said in a tweet.

A video has also been shared by the SBI explaining its customers how cyber criminals can make use of even one mistake to wipe out money from your accounts.

Earlier also the SBI had alerted millions of its customers about online fraud and other fishing and illegal activities. The SBI had in the past too warned its customers about fake customer care numbers and fraudulent calls.