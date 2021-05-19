SBI customers ALERT: State Bank of India changes rules, timings - know details here

Even as the country is grappling with a massive Coronavirus crisis, banking services have not been disrupted. However, the country's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has made some changes to its services which include changes in the timings of opening and closing hours of branches. Also, the bank will now do selective work.

Go to the bank only if there is a very important task

A statement issued by the All India Bank Officers Association said that customers should visit banks only for necessary work. Also, SBI branches would operate between 10 am and 1 pm till May 31 as the bank branches will close by 2 pm.

Bank opening timing changed

The branch of SBI will now open from 10 am to 2 pm. The new notification also mentions that the bank's administrative office will continue to function with 50 per cent of the staff members throughout the banking working period as before.

No entry in the bank without a mask

Customers going to the bank branch must wear masks or they will not be allowed to enter.

According to the information available on SBI's verified Twitter account, only four tasks will be carried out physically in the banks:

(1) Depositing and withdrawal of cash

(2) Cheque-related work

(3) Work related to DD/NEFT/RTGS

(4) Government Challan

Use bank phone service:

Customers are requested to avail of the SBI's phone banking service for everything else.

You have register for SBI's phone banking service before using it.