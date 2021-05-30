SBI customers ALERT: State Bank of India changes cash withdrawal rules - Details here

In a good news for crores of State Bank of India (SBI) customers across India, the country's largest mender has now increased the cash withdrawal limit from non-home branches to support their customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new rules, SBI customers will now be able to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 in a day. In a notification on Twitter, the SBI tweeted, “To support our customers in this pandemic, SBI has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form.”

The implementation of new rules by SBI means that customers can now visit any bank branch (except the home branch) to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 from their savings account in a day. The SBI, however, has set the limit for withdrawing cash through cheque to up to 1 lakh rupees.

The SBI has also increased the limit for withdrawing cash to Rs 50 thousand to the third party, ie, to whom the check has been issued.

The SBI has released a notification announcing that the new rules have been implemented with immediate effect. It is important to note that the rules will remain in force till September 30 2021.