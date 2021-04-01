SBI customers alert: Online, App, YONO, UPI services of State Bank of India down, here's why

The State Bank of India (SBI)'s digital services have been down for more than two hours on Thursday (April 1). According to the bank's statement, maintenance work is currently underway and its digital services will be restored by evening. SBI's mobile banking, online banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services are down. This comes on the first day of the new financial year.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience," the lender said.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 PM to 5:40 on 1st April 2021. During this period, INB/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the SBI said in a tweet.