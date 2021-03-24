SBI customers alert! Now, pay only Rs 52 for big ticket purchases using SBI card - Details here

if you are using State Bank of India credit card and you have made some big-ticket purchases then you have the opportunity to make the repayment in an easy manner. It is to be noted that SBI Card is offered by SBI Cards and Payment Services. Now, SBI Card is giving the customers an option to convert their transactions into easy instalments. This means that you will have the opportunity to make big purchases and can pay back to SBI using SBI Card’s flexible pay back options.

What are the benefits?

The SBI Card users can repay the money in a period of 6, 9, 12 and 24 months. According to SBI's website, the instalment can be as low as Rs 52 per Rs 1,000.

Any SBI Card holder can use the flixi pay option and convert a transaction greater than Rs 500 into Flexipay within 30 days. But SBI Card has made it clear that delinquent or blocked card holders would not be able to avail this service.

Features of SBI Card Flexipay

• Conversion of transactions into Flexipay within 30 days of the purchase• Any transaction of Rs 500 or above can be converted to Flexipay• Minimum booking amount Rs 2500

How to avail this offer?

The SBI Cards and Payment Services has given complete information on its website. You just need to follow these 3 simple ways:

1) Login to your SBI Card Online account2) SMS FP to 567673) Call 39 02 02 02/1860 180 1290 BSNL/MTNL

SBI Card Flexipay Service

• A one-time processing fee of 2%, up to a minimum of Rs 249 and a maximum of Rs 1,500 will be charged• Interest of 22 per annum• A 3 per cent cancellation fee will be levied on the outstanding principal amount if you want to foreclose or cancel your Flexipay plan,