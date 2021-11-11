SBI customers alert! Never click on THIS link or you may lose your money

Online fraud is something that customers go through on a regular basis and one such fraud is that of the KYC (know your customer) which often targets banking customers.

Now, making customers aware of the KYC fraud, India's largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has advised its customers to be cautious while carrying out any banking activities.

Regarding the same, SBI tweeted, "The reality of #KYCFraud has proliferated across the country. The target is sent a text message asking to update their KYC by clicking on a link by someone acting as a bank/company representative. Report such scams at http://cybercrime.gov.in."

How does KYC Fraud take place? BEWARE of unauthenticated messages, phone calls, or emails

Oftentimes, bank customers receive an SMS on their mobile number which reads, "Dear customer your SBI Bank account has been suspended for KYC." The message is followed by a link that customers often click in a state of panic, in order to get their account safe and secured.

SBI has warned the customers to not fall prey to any such SMS fraud.

Check out the 4 things that SBI has pointed out for the safety of customers