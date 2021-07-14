SBI Customers Alert: Link PAN-Aadhaar before deadline or face problems in banking services

Be prepared to face the consequences in banking services and financial transactions soon, if you have not linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar. Earlier, the Income Tax Department extended the deadline till September 30, to link PAN with Aadhaar. The unlinked PAN would become useless and declared inoperative after the deadline.

According to Clause 41 of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, “If a person fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number allotted to such person shall be made inoperative after the notified date in the manner as may be provided by rules."

Permanent Account Number is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number, issued by the Income Tax department. It is linked to all financial transactions made by an individual, which helps the tax officials to prevent tax evasion and frauds.

The banks have started asking customers to link their PAN and Aadhaar details soon, to avoid any inconvenience. The State Bank of India (SBI) said on Twitter, “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service." The bank added, “If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions."

To invest in Mutual Funds, you must have a valid PAN. If your PAN becomes invalid because of non-linkage with Aadhaar, you will not be able to invest in mutual funds. It’s not just your mutual fund investment that will come to a halt, but if you fail to link your PAN and Aadhaar, most of your investment-related activities will be stopped. Fresh investments or redemptions will be prohibited.

Your previous and ongoing systematic investment plans (SIPs) will also be stopped. A customer needs to provide PAN details while making a payment of over â‚¹50,000 in cash during any one day for purchase of bank drafts or pay orders or banker’s cheques from a banking company or a co-operative bank.

SBI has requested its users to go to the Income Tax e-filing portal and link PAN and Aadhaar to enjoy “seamless banking services".

The Union government has added a new section 234H in the Income Tax Act. In Budget 2021, an individual will have to pay a penalty if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked after the deadline ends. So, if an individual misses the deadline, he or she will be liable to pay a penalty not exceeding more than Rs 1,000.