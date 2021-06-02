SBI customers ALERT! Do this before deadline or face problems in bank transactions

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification asking all its customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar before June 30 in order to avoid any inconvenience in future.

The SBI has also posted a tweet regrding the same from its official Twitter handle. "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," said the tweet.

According to SBI, the linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory and if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then PAN will be rendered inactive. This means that the SBI customers will not be able to quote PAN number for conducting specified transactions. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is June 30, 2021.

If you want to link PAN with Aadhaar, you need to login to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and then click on the 'Link Aadhaar' link on the left pane. Here's a step-by-step guide to link PAN with Aadhaar.

Step 1: Log on to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Register on it. Your PAN will be your user ID.

Step 3: Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth

Step 4: A pop up window will appear. If the window does not appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’

Step 5: Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details

Step 6: Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

Step 7: If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button

Step 8: A message will pop-up informing you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN