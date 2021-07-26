SBI customers alert! New YONO security update will need you to do this to login

If you’re an SBI customer then there is an important update that you cannot ignore. State Bank of India (SBI) YONO has racked up security features which means that there are stringent norms that customers will have to abide by from now on.

The rise in online financial transactions in the last year has also increased the need to ensure safety against increasing financial crimes in the country. Hence SBI has come up with a new, more secure version of YONO.

With the new version of YONO, there’s also a vital update for SBI customers.

SBI account holders will now only be able to login on YOGO through the mobile phone number that is registered with the account in the bank. Customers will not be allowed to log in using a different number to make transactions through YONO.

The SBI announced the new update on Twitter. It posted in a tweet, “Bank Securely with YONO SBI! YONO SBI is levelling up its security features. The new upgrade will allow access to YONO SBI only from the phone which has the mobile number registered with the bank.”

SBI has come up with the security update in lieu of the increasing financial frauds reported by banking customers since COVID-19 began. During this time, the YONO app has enabled SBI to grow its retail and banking footprint with consistent growth in the number of app users.

The app has seen its user base nearly double to 32 million at the end of December 2020 from 17 million a year ago.