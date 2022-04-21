SBI customers alert! Don't pick calls from these numbers, bank warns

File Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) has urged all bank customers against picking calls from some selected numbers which are reportedly involved in phishing scams.

Besides this, the public lender has requested customers not to click on any phishing links for KYC updates.

Online scams and fraud cases have become quite common these days. Considering these frauds, the SBI has ramped up efforts to ensure the safety of its customers.

The bank recently took to the microblogging platform Twitter to warn its customers about potential fraud. It tweeted, “Do not engage with these numbers and don’t click on phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI.”

With this, the bank shared two phone numbers that are known to be involved in such phishing scams. “SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link”, the bank tweeted.

The number of banking frauds have witnessed an alarming rise ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country. As per a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in the country have recorded a total of 4,071 fraud cases between April and September 2021.

Fraudsters are devising new methods to fool innocent customers and grab their hard-earned money. Due to this, the SBI has urged customers to report if they receive any phishing call or email.

The bank also sent an email to its customers that read, “If a customer receives a phishing email, then he/she can report such matters to the bank at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.”

In case you figure out anything suspicious related to your bank account, make sure you report immediately to the bank. The SBI timely warns its customers about the ongoing frauds.