SBI customers alert! Banks will remain closed on THESE days, get all work done by Friday

If you are an SBI customer then this news is vital for you. If you have any pending work in the bank then we suggest you do it at the earliest by Friday. This is because Bank employees' unions have called for a strike which may affect the functioning of banks on March 15 and March 16.

Since these two days fall on Monday and Tuesday, technically banks will remain closed for four days - Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.

The strike is in protest of the Central government's decision to privatise public sector banks. Both the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have given the strike call.

In an exchange filing on 10 March, SBI said, "We have been advised by Indian Banks Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for all India strike by bank employees on 15th and 16th March 2021."

The SBI branches along with other banks will remain closed on March 13 as it is the second Saturday which is a mandatory bank holiday.

Then SBI will remain closed on March 14 as it is Sunday which is a regular weekly bank holiday.

Then there will be the two-day strike on March 15 and March 16 which are Monday and Tuesday.

In Budget 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an announcement regarding the privatisation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

The announcement was part of the Central government's disinvestment drive to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

She had said that the government proposed to take up privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22.

The government last year consolidated 10 public sector banks into four and as a result, the total number of PSBs came down to 12 from 27 in March 2017.