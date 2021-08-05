SBI Customer Alert! Net Banking, YONO and other bank services not available on THESE days, check timings

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that the internet banking and YONO mobile app will remain affected for 150 minutes due to maintenance work on August 6 and August 7. SBI's internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business will remain affected between 22.45 hrs on August 6 and 01.15 hrs on August 7 (150 minutes). “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI tweeted to inform its customers.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hours on August 6 and 1.15 hours on August 7 (150 minutes),” SBI said

“During this period, internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business will be unavailable,” SBI also added.

SBI bank’s digital services were also unavailable for a few hours on July 16 and July 17 as well.

Recently, State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a once in a lifetime offer for those who are looking to buy houses on a loan. SBI has announced this new 'Monsoon Dhamak offer' where the processing fees for home loans will 100 per cent be waived off. The current processing fee is 0.40 per cent.

Those who are looking forward to applying for this offer through the SBI YONO App will be eligible to get a 5 bps concession, women borrowers will also be eligible for the same. The current rate of interest for home loans in SBI is 6.70 per cent. The Monsoon Dhamaka offer will be available to the customers only till August 31.