SBI changes process to withdraw cash at ATMs, check details here

Representational Image

The State Bank of India has come up with a major change in its process to withdraw cash from ATM in order to protect its customers against fraudulent transactions. The SBI has launched a one-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal service.

This will work as an extra layer of protection against unauthorised transactions. Hence, several other banks are expected to switch to the OTP-based process for cash withdrawals from ATMs.

According to the country’s biggest lender, customers will have to enter the OTP during the cash withdrawal at ATMs to complete the transaction.

Once you enter the desired amount along with your ATM PIN, you will be asked to authenticate the same with the OTP received on your registered mobile number. The withdrawal will be done only after entering the system-generated four-digit OTP.

SBI had launched the OTP-based cash withdrawal services way back on January 1, 2020. Since then, it has been appealing all its customers to avail the service and to avoid fraudulent transactions.

Follow these steps to withdraw cash using OTP:

Insert your debit card and enter the ATM pin and the amount you wish to withdraw. The system will next ask you to enter the OTP

The OTP will be received via SMS on the mobile number registered with the bank

Enter the OTP received on your phone on the ATM screen

The transaction will be completed

The SBI offers five free transactions for customers maintaining a monthly balance of up to Rs 1 lakh at its ATMs in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The free transactions are capped at three at other bank ATMs.

SBI charges Rs 5-20 for transactions beyond the free limit, depending upon the type of transaction and the ATM. SBI charges Rs 10 to withdraw money from the bank’s ATM beyond the free limit, while it levies Rs 20 for financial transactions from other ATM beyond the free limit. For non-financial transactions like checking account balance, customers are charged Rs 5 at SBI ATM and Rs 8 at other bank ATMs .