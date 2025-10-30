SBI cardholders to now pay additional fee on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments from Nov 1; check details

From November 1, 2025, SBI will introduce revised transaction fees, as per the notice by the national bank’s credit card branch. The company will levy the revised fees on select transactions, especially for wallet top-ups and education-related payments.

From November 1, 2025, SBI will introduce revised transaction fees, as per the notice by the national bank’s credit card branch. The company will levy the revised fees on select transactions, especially for wallet top-ups and education-related payments made via other apps from next month.

The SBI cardholders must check the new charges, and before making any transaction, must also read the details cautiously to avoid any unexpected deductions or misunderstandings later.

The changes have been made to organise transaction costs, but they could increase the burden by raising expenses for regular credit card users, making digital payments.

What are the new changes?

SBI Card will now charge a 1 per cent fee on education-related transactions done via other payment aggregators and apps, from November 1. Here, the education-related transactions mean payments made to schools, colleges, and other institutions through popular platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, or Razorpay.

But there will be no need to pay the additional fee if the payment is made in cash/check to the institution and not via online payment apps, which is done either through its official website or on-campus point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

This is to say that if parents/guardians will pay their child’s school fee through an app then they will have to pay a certain fee, but if payment is done through the school’s website or physically, then no fee will be charged. “From 1st November 2025, a 1 per cent transaction fee will be applicable on education payments through third-party apps. Direct payments via school or college websites or POS machines will remain exempt,” SBI Card said on its website.