SBI card revised fee, bank deposit nomination, Aadhaar, and more : 7 BIG financial changes in November 2025

From changes in Aadhaar update charges and bank nominations to new GST slabs and card fees, here are the significant changes that will take effect from November 1.

Beginning from today, November 1, 2025, Several finance and regulatory rules will take effect. Your banking, credit cards, personal identification documents, and government programs will all be impacted by these changes.

From changes in Aadhaar update charges and bank nominations to new GST slabs and card fees, here are the significant changes that will take effect from November 1.

No Fees Required for Aadhaar Updates

The Rs 125 fee for biometric upgrades on children's Aadhaar cards has been dropped by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This will be valid for one year. Adults must pay Rs 75 to update their names, dates of birth, residences, or mobile numbers, and Rs 125 to update biometric information like fingerprints and iris scans.

Banking Rules

Customers will be able to nominate up to four people for a single account, locker, or safe custody item starting on November 1. The goal of this new regulation is to prevent ownership conflicts and facilitate families' access to funds during emergencies. Additionally, consumers can now add or modify nominations more easily.

SBI card revised fee

SBI cardholders will be required to pay a 1% fee on payments linked to education made via third-party apps such as MobiKwik and CRED as of November 1st. Additionally, if you use an SBI card to make a digital wallet payment of more than Rs 1,000, there will be a 1% fee.

Life Certificates

By the end of November, all retired central and state government employees must turn in their yearly life certificates. They can complete this online via the Jeevan Pramaan portal or in person at their bank location. Pension payments may be delayed or even stopped if the deadline is missed.

LPG cylinder prices

New LPG cylinder rates will be announced on November 1, 2025, since state-owned oil marketing businesses in India update their prices on the first of each month.

GST Slabs

The government will implement a new two-slab GST system with customized rates for specific commodities on November 1. It will replace the old four-slab scheme of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. Luxury and sinful products will be priced at 40%, while the 12% and 28% slabs will be deleted. The goal of this action is to streamline India's indirect tax system.

Deadline for moving from NPS to UPS

Employees of the central government have until November 30 to finish the process of switching from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Employees will have extra time to review and make the changeover thanks to this extension.