Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

SBI Card launches CASHBACK SBI Card: know cashback, features, and renewal fee

According to the SBI card website, you can use your CASHBACK SBI CARD in over 24 million outlets globally, including 3,25,000 outlets in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

SBI Card launches CASHBACK SBI Card: know cashback, features, and renewal fee
File photo

A cashback credit card in India, the "CASHBACK SBI Card," has been launched by SBI Card recently. By offering a 5% reward on all online purchases without any merchant restrictions, this new cashback-focused card seeks to promote the cashback system. 1% cashback is also offered on all offline purchases and utility bill payments.

Through the digital application platform "SBI Card SPRINT," customers in India, even in tier 2 and 3 cities, can easily receive CASHBACK SBI Cards quickly from the convenience of their homes in just a few clicks.
 
The contactless card is free for the first year till March 2023 as a special offer. Owing to its strong proposition, CASHBACK SBI Card customers will earn unlimited 1 percent cashback on all spending, cashback will increase to 5 percent on all online spending for up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per monthly statement cycle. 
 
The CASHBACK SBI Card has an automatic cashback credit feature that enables automatic credit of the authorised Cashback to the SBI Card account within two days of statement production.
 
Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “CASHBACK SBI Card will further strengthen our core card portfolio. This product is a fine example of our continuous efforts towards addressing customers’ evolving needs. During our diverse initiatives, we meticulously assessed affinity of cardholders towards online shopping and cashbacks. In line, we thoughtfully designed CASHBACK SBI Card that truly empowers customers to avail the cashback benefits on every purchase, every time, and everywhere. Launch of this unique card is at an opportune time as customers can experience its power every day and make the most during the upcoming festive season.” 
 
Cashback SBI Card benefits:
 
Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits are available to cardholders each year (one visit per quarter).
With a maximum surcharge waiver limit of Rs 100 every billing statement month for each credit card account, the 1% fuel fee waiver is allowed for transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000.
 
The card's annual renewal cost is Rs 999 + any relevant taxes. When they attain the milestone of Rs 2 lakh in annual spending during the card membership year, holders of CASHBACK SBI Cards are eligible for renewal fee reimbursement. The VISA platform supports the CASHBACK SBI Card.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.