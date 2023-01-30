Search icon
SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Get monthly payment in this SBI scheme, know interest rate, features, eligibility

The scheme accepts a single deposit, which is then given back to the user in equal monthly instalments together with interest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

State Bank of India, the largest public sector lender provides various schemes for investors and can find a variety of financial products to help investors make a respectable return on their investment. Indian banks provide several possibilities depending on the amount a consumer can deposit into a given plan. 

With the State Bank of India's Annuity Deposit Scheme, you can deposit a lump sum and receive monthly payments that include both the principal and interest that have accrued on the decreasing principal amount that is retained with the bank. Additionally known as monthly annuity instalments.

The deposits have a three-year, five-year, seven-year, or ten-year term. The interest rate is the same as that of the term deposit for the same duration. Additionally, senior citizens will receive a higher interest rate on term deposits. Although there is no upper limit to this scheme, the minimum deposit is Rs. 25,000. In some circumstances, you may be able to borrow up to 75% of the remaining debt. It is transferrable between all SBI branches.

SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Eligibility
Any person looking forward to an SBI annuity plan must include a minor in their demographic. Either a single or joint holding may be used. Clients who fall under the NRE and NRO categories are not permitted access to the facility.

SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Interest rate
The interest rate for general citizens starting from 7-45 days to 5-10 years period will range from 2.90% to 5.40% and for senior citizens it will range from 3.40% to 6.20%. 

SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Features

  • The amount of the deposit is calculated using a minimum monthly annuity of Rs. 1000 for the relevant term.
  • For deposits up to Rs. 15,00,000, early payment is permitted. Penalty applied to Term Deposits, where applicable. Premature payment is permitted without restriction in the event of the depositor's death.
  • There is no maximum deposit amount.
  • Rate of interest as applicable to Term Deposits for Public and Senior Citizens
  • Annuity payments are made on the anniversary of the month that comes after the month of the deposit.
  • It will be paid on the first day of the following month if those dates (the 29th, 30th, and 31st) are not present.
  • Only individuals are eligible for nomination.
  • Term Deposit is replaced by Universal Passbook.
  • Transferability between branches permitted.
