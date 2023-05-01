Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

SBI Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit Scheme: State Bank of India re-introduces scheme, offers up to 7.6% Interest

SBI relaunches Amrit Kalash FD scheme with up to 7.6 percent interest.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

SBI Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit Scheme: State Bank of India re-introduces scheme, offers up to 7.6% Interest
SBI Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit Scheme: State Bank of India re-introduces scheme, offers up to 7.6% Interest

State Bank of India Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit Scheme: State Bank of India (SBI) has re-introduced its Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit Scheme for its customers from 12th April until June 30th. This scheme is open for all account holders, including new and existing customers. Under this scheme, customers can invest in fixed deposits for 400 days and enjoy an interest rate of 7.10 per cent for all citizens except senior citizens, who will get an interest rate of 7.60 per cent.

Interest will be paid out in intervals of the first, third, and sixth months after the fixed deposit is made, and the facility of premature withdrawal is also available. Customers can also take loans against this fixed deposit, and TDS will be deducted from the interest earned as per the Income Tax Act.

The scheme is applicable to both Domestic Retail Term Deposits and NRI Rupee Term Deposits for amounts less than Rs.2 crore. The facility of term deposit and special term deposit is also available to account holders. The benefit of this scheme can be availed until June 30th, after which the scheme will be closed.

This scheme is a great opportunity for those who are looking to invest their money for a fixed period while earning a higher interest rate than regular savings accounts. Existing account holders can also take advantage of this scheme by renewing their old deposits.

Read more: 7th Pay Commission: This state implements DA hike for employees following restoration of Old Pension Scheme

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.