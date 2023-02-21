SBI Alert: Viral post claims YONO account closure without PAN update, know if its true or fake

SBI PAN Update Alert: State Bank of India (SBI) has denied claims that customers who do not update their PAN number in their SBI Yono account will have their account blocked or closed. This claim has been circulating on social media along with a link for customers to update their PAN card details. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that this claim is completely false and that SBI does not send links to update accounts through messages.

SBI has been providing various facilities to its customers to make banking easier and more convenient. The use of SBI's Yono Mobile Banking App has increased significantly in recent years, allowing customers to open accounts and perform various banking transactions from the comfort of their homes. However, the bank has warned customers to be vigilant against cybercrime and to never share their personal details, such as mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, PAN card numbers, credit/debit card numbers, and OTPs.

SBI has been alerting its customers from time to time about the risks of cybercrime and the importance of safeguarding personal information. It has advised customers to never click on links sent through messages or emails and to avoid sharing any personal details with unknown callers or messages. By being vigilant and cautious, customers can protect themselves from cybercrime and keep their accounts safe.

Customers of SBI should not believe the false claim circulating on social media and should only update their account details through the official SBI website or mobile app. It is important for customers to stay informed and aware of the risks of cybercrime and take necessary precautions to protect their personal information and bank accounts. Check the official website to confirm any news.

