SBI ALERT: To keep your account secure, never make these five mistakes

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank, has issued an alert for customers. Customers need to be careful amidst increasing fraud incidents. Frauds are not only happening through online transactions but also through ATMs. SBI has given some advice to its customers to keep their accounts secure.

SBI has warned to avoid phishing, and you should not make mistakes during the festive season. SBI has given safe banking tips to customers and has told which five mistakes not to make.

1. Do not share OTP, PIN, CVV, UPI PINAccording to the State Bank, never tell anyone your OTP (one-time-password), PIN, debit, or credit card CVV number. Most of the banking frauds are done in this way. You may receive a phone call pretending from your bank to warn card blocking. These phishing gangs ask you to change the password, OTP, or CVV number written on the back of the card.

2. Do not save bank account information on the phoneNever keep your bank account or online banking information over the phone. The bank has said that by taking a bank account number, password, ATM card number, or taking a picture of it, there is a risk of your information being leaked.

3. Do not share ATM card or credit card detailsUse your ATM on your own. Do not use your ATM or any other card. Apart from this, details of the card should also not be shared with anyone. By doing this, your account information may be leaked. Again, transactions can happen without permission.

4. Do not do online transactions with public internetAccording to SBI, customers should not conduct online transactions with public devices, open networks, and free Wi-Fi zones. According to the bank, using the public device runs the risk of leaking the customer's personal information.

5. The bank never asks for this informationSBI periodically shares this information that it never asks its customers for sensitive information like user ID, PIN, password, CVV, OTP, VPA (UPI).

Take care of these things while doing every transaction.