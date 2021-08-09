SBI Alert! State Bank of India may close your account if you don't do this

Issuing a warning to its customers, India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice for account owners to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar before September 30.

If the customers fail to link the two before the deadline, SBI said that they might face difficulties in availing the services of the bank, including the closure of their bank account.

On the other hand, the Income Tax Department has also warned that the PAN will become inactive if is not linked with the Aadhaar by September 30. Under the Income Tax Act, failure to do so will result in a fine of Rs 1,000. Recently, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a notification has said that if anyone fails to link PAN to Aadhaar, it will become inoperative. It also clarified that in case users link their PAN with Aadhaar Card after the deadline passes, then the PAN card will "become operative from the date of intimation of the Aadhaar number."

Linking your PAN with Aadhaar is not a heavy task but a simple procedure that can be done in minutes online.

- Visit Income Tax e-filling, https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in- Go to the 'Link Aadhaar' in the Quick Links section- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number - Enter your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card- Enter your mobile number that is linked with Aadhar and verify it via an OTP. If your number is linked and only your date of birth is mentioned, tick the box against 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card'- Tick ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI’- Enter the Captcha Code for verification- Select the 'Link Aadhaar' button- Now, a pop-up will appear saying you have successfully linked your Aadhaar with PAN card.

How to link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS

You can also link your Aadhaar with PAN through an SMS. Send text, "UIDPAN (Space) you 12-digit Aadhaar (space) your 10-digit PAN" from your registered number to either 567678 or 56161.