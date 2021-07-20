SBI Alert: State Bank of India customers should do this before Sep 30 to avoid any kind of inconvenience

The State Bank of India (SBI) has made an important announcement for its customers. It has warned its users by stating that linking PAN and Aadhaar is mandatory. SBI has asked them to complete the process by September 30, 2021.

SBI stated, "As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) by 30th September 2021."

SBI has further said that if the account holders fail to do so, they will face difficulty enjoying a seamless banking service.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI said in a recent tweet.

SBI also said that PAN provided by the customers to SBI Card will be deemed inoperative from October 1, 2021, if it is not linked to the Aadhaar number by the above-mentioned date. "Please note that your PAN needs to be operational in order to enjoy uninterrupted services on your credit card," the bank added.

Last month, the union government had extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to September 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the deadline for the same was March 31, which was later revised to June 30.

If you want to link your PAN with Aadhaar, visit the official website of the Income Tax Department at www.incometax.gov.in and click on the Link Aadhaar title.

Fill in all the details required including PAN details, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, mobile number, etc. Then click on "Link Aadhaar". The two documents will then be linked.

One can also link PAN with Aadhaar via SMS. For this you will have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number in the following format:

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 Digit Aadhaar Number><SPACE><10 Digit PAN>If anyone fails to link PAN-Aadhaar by the due date, then he/she shall be liable to pay a fee, a maximum of Rs 1,000. This fee shall be in addition to the other consequences the person has to face if PAN becomes inoperative due to non-intimation of Aadhaar, as per the Income Tax Department.