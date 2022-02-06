SBI Alert: Specific services may be hit if THIS task is not completed, 40 crore customers warned

Crores of State Bank of India (SBI) customers have been alerted all over India about the crucial PAN-Aadhaar card linking deadline of March 31, 2022. SBI issued an advisory to customers to ensure the mandatory task is completed so as banking services are not impacted. Without linking by due date, the PAN of a customer will become inoperative/inactive, limited access to particular banking transactions.

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” SBI tweeted, adding that “If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be used for carrying out specific transactions.”

With the pandemic situation, the deadline of Aadhaar-PAN linking was extended by SBI from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

SBI customers who have still not completed the important task can do so using one of two methods.

Method 1: Link online

Step 1 – Log on to the official Income Tax filing website

Step 2 – Select the option to ‘Link Aadhaar’

Step 3 – You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4 – Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details as required

Step 5 – Check the option saying ‘I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card’, if that is the case

Step 6 – Authenticate via captcha code or verify using the OTP alternative

Step 7 – Click on the link Aadhaar option

Method 2: Link via SMS

Step 1 – Write the following message: UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>.

Step 2 - Send to 567678/ 56161 to link Aadhaar to PAN