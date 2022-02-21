SBI Alert! Don’t do THIS or you might lose all money in your account

Digitisation and net banking have helped people to do banking transactions conveniently. However, increasing usage of online banking has also aggravated cases of online fraud and cyber-crime.

Recently scammers have adopted a new technique to scam SBI account holders. To increase awareness about this fraud, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an alert to its 44 crore customers. This fraud is related to commonly used QR code.

The bank has warned its customers that if they get any QR code from any person, they shouldn’t scan it even by mistake.

If you scan any QR code without knowing details about the sender, you might lose money from your account.

The bank has alerted customers via Twitter. The alert read, 'You do not need to scan the QR code to receive the money. Remember the safety tips every time you make UPI payments.

How is QR Code Fraud?

SBI said that the QR code is always used for making payments, not for taking payments. In such a situation, if ever you get a message or mail to scan the QR code in the name of receiving payment, then do not scan even by mistake. This may empty your account. The bank told that when you scan a QR code, you do not get the money, but the message comes that the money has been withdrawn from the bank account.

How to avoid getting scammed by QR code

The bank has given some safety tips that you need to understand. If you make a single mistake, you can become a pauper.

* Always verify the UPI ID before making any payment.

* Besides the UPI ID, always verify mobile number and name before sending money.

* Don’t share your UPI PIN with anyone.

* Don't confuse the UPI PIN even by mistake.

* Use the scanner properly for fund transfer.

* Under any circumstances don’t seek solutions from sources that are not official.

* Use the help section of the SBI app for any payment or technical issues.

* In case of any discrepancy, seek resolution through SBI’s Grievance Redressal Portal i.e. https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ .