SBI Alert! Do THIS by March-end to avoid any inconvenience in banking service

India's largest bank and lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice for all its customers and has advised them to link their PAN card with their Aadhaar card before March end. If any customer is unable to link the PAN and Aadhaar card then they will have difficulty in experiencing seamless banking service.

In a tweet, SBI said, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

SBI also clarified that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022, will be considered invalid.

Here is a step-by-step guide to link PAN with Aadhaar card

Step 1: Visit the income tax department's e-filing website.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' link

Step 3: Fill in your PAN, Aadhaar number, and full name.

Step 4: Click at the 'Link Aadhaar' option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

After all your required details are filled in, the IT department will cross-check your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details. After this, the linking will be complete.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar got extended several times over the last year. The present deadline is set at March 31, 2022.