SBI Alert! ATM withdrawals, banking services to stop if PAN and Aadhaar not linked by THIS date

The State Bank of India (SBI), which is India’s largest public sector bank, has made an important announcement for all its customers, notifying an important deadline for all the bank account holders, violating which can seriously impact banking services.

In an important update, SBI asked all its customers to link their PAN (Permanent Address Numbers) cards with their Aadhaar cards by the end of this month, setting the deadline at March 31. The bank has said that the linking of the two documents is mandatory for all account holders.

If any SBI account holder fails to do so by the end of March, their banking services can be suspended. This means that they will not be able to make ATM withdrawals, and use their debit cards or credit cards as seamlessly as before.

In the first week of February, SBI took to Twitter to announce this deadline. The bank said, “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.”

In the photo tweeted along with the announcement, SBI wrote, “If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be used for carrying out specific transactions.” A similar announcement was made by the bank on its website as well.

According to the notice on its website, the linking of PAN and Aadhaar is mandatory if one wants to keep availing services for the credit card. The linking of the two has been made mandatory by the government under section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961.

SBI said on its website, “PAN provided by you to SBI Card will be deemed inoperative from 1st April 2022, if it is not linked to your Aadhaar number by the above-mentioned date. Please note that your PAN needs to be operational in order to enjoy uninterrupted services on your credit card.”

Those who wish to link their PAN with their Aadhaar can do so by visiting the official Income Tax filing portal, https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, and registering using their details. Then, they will have the option of linking the two documents.