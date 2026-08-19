SBI Account Holders Alert! New 4-free transaction rule for BSBD accounts from Oct 1: What changes

Under the revised service charges, customers holding BSBD accounts will continue to have a total of four free cash withdrawals per month. However, the main change is in how the free withdrawals are counted.

The Basic Savings Bank Deposit account holder in State Bank of India(SBI) will get only four free transactions and withdrawals in total per month, with digital transactions also counting towards this limit from October 1, 2026. SBI has revised its service charges for its BSBD account holders.

SBI new rule for BSBD customers: What changes

Under the revised service charges, customers holding BSBD accounts will continue to have a total of four free cash withdrawals per month. However, the main change is in how the free withdrawals are counted. For example, if a customer makes two ATM cash withdrawals, one branch cash withdrawal and one eligible digital transaction, their four free transactions are exhausted. Any additional cash withdrawal after that could attract a Rs 15 fee plus GST.

Following this, the bank will charge Rs 15 plus GST for each additional cash withdrawal. The main change is in how these four free withdrawals are counted. Earlier, digital transactions were not included in the monthly limit, but as of October 1, they will also be counted when calculating the four free withdrawals. The four free withdrawals cover cash withdrawals through SBI and other bank ATMs, branch channels and digital transactions.

Besides this, SBI’s BSBD account holders will have several other services remain free, including the basic RuPay debit card’s issuance and annual maintenance, NEFT/RTGS electronic credits, and deposits or collection of government-issued cheques. SBI also does not charge for reactivating an inoperative account, though closure charges may apply.

What is a BSBD account? Howto opnen SBI BSBD account?

A Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account is a simple savings account that allows customers to access essential banking services without maintaining a minimum balance. It supports basic facilities such as depositing and withdrawing money. Unlike regular savings accounts, BSBD accounts may have different transaction limits and service charges. Customers should check SBI’s latest rules for the exact facilities and charges applicable to their account.

To open an SBI BSBD account, customers cannot hold another SBI savings account simultaneously. Existing SBI savings account holders must close their other savings account within 30 days of opening a BSBD account.