Save your Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License from destruction: Use these steps to keep copy on smartphone

PAN News: How to save an Aadhaar card on Digilocker? Step-by-Step guide

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about Digilocker in her 2023 budget scheme. This application is very important. This is because if you install this application, you will not be required to keep your important documents' hard copy. You can download Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence or any other document on your mobile phone. It is 100 percent valid and no one can deny accepting these documents. This application is also password protected digitally and hence fully safe. Aadhaar Card, PAN and Driving license can be torn, misplaced or destroyed by the elements. Hence, it has a lot of utility. Here's what to do in order to keep these documents safe.

How to create a digilocker account?

Go to the Digilocker website and click on the signup option. Punch in your mobile number. Set your password and create your account. Your phone number should be linked to your Aadhaar for this.

How to save an Aadhaar card on Digilocker? Click on the link Aadhaar option. Punch in your Aadhaar number. An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked phone number. Now you can access and even download the digital copy of your account.

How to link driving license and PAN cards on digilocker. For this, click on the upload and relevant documents option. You can take a photo of your documents and upload directly. You can also upload your birth certificate on Digilocker. You can also add a marksheet and passport using the same process. However, while travelling abroad, you will be required to carry the original passport.

Digilocker allows users to share documents with government agencies. For this, click on the saved document. Type in the phone number or email id you want to send your document to. Click on the send link.