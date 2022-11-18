Saudi Arabia makes it easier for Indians to obtain visas, here’s how

Saudi Arabia announced on November 17 that it will no longer require a police clearance certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa while travelling to the country.

Saudi Arabia announced on November 17 that it will no longer require a police clearance certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa while travelling to the country.

The Saudi embassy released a statement underlining the “strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India”, saying that it has removed the earlier visa requirement. (Also Read: UIDAI update: Follow this step-by-step guide to change photograph on Aadhaar Card)

“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia,” the statement.

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

Police clearance certificate:

Indian nationals who wish to travel abroad for employment, permanent residency, or a long-term visa may be asked to provide a police clearance certificate if that is what the destination country's visa requirements are. The paperwork aids in providing specifics about the citizen's criminal history.

The length of stay in the country, in this example Saudi Arabia, must be disclosed by the applicant for PCC.

How will applying for a visa be changed by the new rule?

Indian citizens formerly had to provide police clearance in order to get their Saudi visas.