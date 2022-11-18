Saudi Arabia makes it easier for Indians to obtain visas, here’s how

Saudi Arabia announced on November 17 that it will no longer require a police clearance certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa while travelling to the country.
“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia,” the statement.
Police clearance certificate:
Indian nationals who wish to travel abroad for employment, permanent residency, or a long-term visa may be asked to provide a police clearance certificate if that is what the destination country's visa requirements are. The paperwork aids in providing specifics about the citizen's criminal history.
The length of stay in the country, in this example Saudi Arabia, must be disclosed by the applicant for PCC.
How will applying for a visa be changed by the new rule?
Indian citizens formerly had to provide police clearance in order to get their Saudi visas.
However, there is now one less document for visitors to process. The new regulation would facilitate and speed up the processing of visa applications.