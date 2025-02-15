Banking services like online transactions, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals will function normally despite physical branch closures.

Banks in India usually remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month. However, on February 15, 2025, which falls on the third Saturday, banks in some regions will be closed due to a regional holiday.

Why are banks closed on February 15?

In Manipur, banks will remain shut on February 15 in observance of the Lui-Ngai-Ni festival, a significant celebration for the Naga community. The state government has declared a public holiday, affecting not only banks but also government offices and educational institutions in Imphal.

Are banks open in other states?

Yes, the closure is limited to Imphal, Manipur. Banks in other states will operate as usual on February 15. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly. However, digital banking services, including net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, will remain functional.

Complete list of bank holidays in February 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already released the list of bank holidays for February 2025, covering national and regional festivals, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in February 2025:

February 15 (Saturday) – Lui-Ngai-Ni festival; banks closed in Imphal (Manipur).

February 19 (Wednesday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti; banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

February 20 (Thursday) – Statehood Day; banks closed in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

February 26 (Wednesday) – Mahashivratri; banks closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Weekend Bank Holidays in February 2025:

February 16 (Sunday) – Weekly off

February 22 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday, banks closed

February 23 (Sunday) – Weekly off

Important Information for Customers

Banking services like online transactions, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals will function normally despite physical branch closures. Since some holidays are state-specific, customers should verify the holiday schedule for their location and complete any necessary transactions in advance.