Sanchar Saathi Portal: Unveiling crackdown on fake mobile connections, exposing 4 million frauds

Sanchar Saathi Portal: Transforming telecom security and preventing fraud.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

In a groundbreaking move, the Modi government has unveiled the Artificial Intelligence-based Sanchar Saathi portal, a cutting-edge solution aimed at safeguarding the identity of telecom users, cracking down on KYC fraud, and thwarting the misuse of stolen mobile phones. This game-changing platform empowers mobile users by enabling them to track the whereabouts of their stolen devices, even if the SIM card has been replaced, and block them accordingly.

A quantum leap in tackling telecom fraud:

Setting the stage for enhanced telecom user safety and advancing the Digital India mission, the esteemed Minister of IT, Telecom, and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, has spearheaded three pivotal reforms for the industry. The first, Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), has been implemented to block lost or stolen mobile phones. In addition, Know Your Mobile Connections allows users to ascertain the number of mobile connections registered under their name. Lastly, the Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification (ASTR) serves as a potent weapon in detecting fraudulent mobile customers.

Closure of 3.6 million sham mobile connections:

Underscoring the fundamental right of citizens to safeguard their identities, Ashwini Vaishnav emphasized the necessity of preventing unauthorized individuals from obtaining mobile connections in others' names. By employing artificial intelligence, mobile phones procured in any part of the country under false pretenses can be effectively traced. The Minister emphasized that if someone were to acquire a connection in your name in Jamtara, for instance, you would possess the ability to promptly block it.

Drawing attention to the myriad of frauds perpetrated through mobile phones, including identity theft, KYC manipulation, and banking scams, Ashwini Vaishnav outlined the Sanchar Saathi portal as a formidable weapon against such illicit activities. Stressing the paramount importance of user safety within the draft telecom bill, the Telecom Minister divulged that the Sanchar Saathi portal has successfully detected a staggering 4 million fake mobile connections, leading to the closure of 3.6 million of them. In a fervent plea to users, he urged them to visit the official portal at https://sancharsaathi.gov.in.

Empowering users with transparency:

Developed by the Department of Telecom, the groundbreaking Sanchar Saathi portal offers mobile phone users unparalleled transparency. Individuals will now have the ability to ascertain the number of mobile connections issued under their name, thereby identifying any fraudulent accounts. Prompt reporting of such fake connections and the option to close unnecessary ones will be at users' fingertips. Moreover, this revolutionary platform empowers users to block their stolen or lost mobile handsets and even verify the IMEI validity of their devices.

