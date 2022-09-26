Samsung launches credit card in India in partnership with Axis Bank, Visa: Extra discount on Galaxy phones

Samsung launches credit card in India in partnership with Axis Bank, Visa

Samsung and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card, powered by Visa. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will get 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year. As an additional point of delight for consumers, the 10% cashback offer through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Consumers will get 10% cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.

The 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above ongoing offers on both EMI/Non-EMI purchases. The 10% cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorized Samsung Service Centers. To add to the excitement, the 10% cashback benefit on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be available all year round.

Consumers can choose between two variants – Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500. On the Infinite variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 20000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5000. There is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10% cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases. Additionally, cardholders will earn Edge Reward Points on spends made outside the Samsung Ecosystem.

With consumer trends and preferences in mind, Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered with the best in the industry to bring accelerated rewards to cardholders on everyday spends with key partner merchants: bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato .

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card also comes with complimentary airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and access to a bouquet of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.