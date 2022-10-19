Search icon
Samsung Galaxy smartphones, TVs, refrigerators on easy EMIs; launches new scheme

Consumers can receive loans through Samsung Finance+, a digital lending platform, to purchase Samsung products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Representational Image
Samsung has launched a new digital lending scheme called Samsung Finance + under which the customers can purchase Samsung’s smartphones and electric products by paying a loan. Products including TVs, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners are all eligible for the facility.
 
Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country.
 
The launch of Samsung Finance + comes amidst festive season sales running across different platforms. Samsung claims that through the Finance+ initiative consumers will be able to access credit.  (Also Read: Apple iPad 2022 with new colour options launched, price in India starts at Rs 44,900 )
 
“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony to our consumer-centric innovation and will help drive financial inclusion, furthering our commitment to Powering Digital India. We are positive that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers, especially those who are new to credit and are in semi-urban and rural markets,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
 
Key features of Samsung Finance+ :
  • Fully Digital: Consumers enjoy a paperless journey with the in-store Samsung promoter assisting the consumer through the process
  • Customised offers for all: Nearly all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Samsung product they want to buy
  • Universally Accessible: Wide reach in India through Samsung’s strong retail presence across the country
Here’s how Samsung Finance + works:
  1. Visit the nearest Samsung retail store with all the necessary documents.
  2. Ask for Samsung Finance + desk and submit the e-documents for KYC verification.
  3. Once KYC documentation and credit scoring is done, the loan is disbursed with easy EMI payment plans within 20 minutes.
  4. Now, consumers can easily buy their favourite Samsung product without any hassle.
