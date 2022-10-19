Samsung Galaxy smartphones, TVs, refrigerators on easy EMIs; launches new scheme

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
Samsung has launched a new digital lending scheme called Samsung Finance + under which the customers can purchase Samsung’s smartphones and electric products by paying a loan. Products including TVs, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners are all eligible for the facility.
Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country.
“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony to our consumer-centric innovation and will help drive financial inclusion, furthering our commitment to Powering Digital India. We are positive that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers, especially those who are new to credit and are in semi-urban and rural markets,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
Key features of Samsung Finance+ :
- Fully Digital: Consumers enjoy a paperless journey with the in-store Samsung promoter assisting the consumer through the process
- Customised offers for all: Nearly all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Samsung product they want to buy
- Universally Accessible: Wide reach in India through Samsung’s strong retail presence across the country
Here’s how Samsung Finance + works:
- Visit the nearest Samsung retail store with all the necessary documents.
- Ask for Samsung Finance + desk and submit the e-documents for KYC verification.
- Once KYC documentation and credit scoring is done, the loan is disbursed with easy EMI payment plans within 20 minutes.
- Now, consumers can easily buy their favourite Samsung product without any hassle.