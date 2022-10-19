Samsung Galaxy smartphones, TVs, refrigerators on easy EMIs; launches new scheme

Representational Image

Samsung has launched a new digital lending scheme called Samsung Finance + under which the customers can purchase Samsung’s smartphones and electric products by paying a loan. Products including TVs, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners are all eligible for the facility.

Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country.

The launch of Samsung Finance + comes amidst festive season sales running across different platforms. Samsung claims that through the Finance+ initiative consumers will be able to access credit. (Also Read: Apple iPad 2022 with new colour options launched, price in India starts at Rs 44,900

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony to our consumer-centric innovation and will help drive financial inclusion, furthering our commitment to Powering Digital India. We are positive that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers, especially those who are new to credit and are in semi-urban and rural markets,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Key features of Samsung Finance+ :

Fully Digital: Consumers enjoy a paperless journey with the in-store Samsung promoter assisting the consumer through the process

Customised offers for all: Nearly all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Samsung product they want to buy

Universally Accessible: Wide reach in India through Samsung’s strong retail presence across the country

Here’s how Samsung Finance + works: