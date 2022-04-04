Government employees to see a hike in salary by 15% - Check Details

In addition to this, employees who retired before 2016 will now receive a benefit of a 15 to 20 per cent hike in a pension.

Here's some good news for government employees of Himachal Pradesh because as per the announcement of the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, those employees who have been working prior to January 3, 2022, were deprived of a higher pay scale will get salaries at par with others.

On Sunday, Thakur said that all employees that have completed two years will receive benefits.

Thakur further added that the pay scale of the government employees has been given revised by a 12 to 15 per cent hike.

On the other hand, the state government has also increased the pension of about 1.50 lakh pensioners.

Employees who retired before 2016 will now receive a benefit of a 15 to 20 per cent hike in a pension while 40,000 employees who retired after 2016 would be benefited soon.

CM Thakur said, "Out of the total interim relief amount given to the employees and pensioners amounting to Rs 6,500 crore, Rs 3,500 crore has been paid during the tenure of his government."