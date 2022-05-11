Rs 500 notes where green strip is near Mahatma Gandhi’s photo are fake? Government clarifies

Photo: Pixabay

Social media is full of messages and videos claiming to verify the authenticity of bank notes through various tricks. A message has been claiming that certain type of Rs 500 notes are fake, in which the green strip is not near the signature of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor but near the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. As per the video, the notes which have green strip adjacent to RBI governor’s signature are the ‘real’ notes.

The claim was recently fact checked by the Government of India’s fact checking handle on Twitter.

“It is being claimed in a message that the ₹ 500 note is fake, in which the green stripe is not near the RBI Governor's signature but near the picture of Gandhiji,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check handle tweeted in Hindi.

“This claim is fake. As per RBI, both types of notes are valid,” it clarified.

PIB also shared a link by RBI of a guide to the Rs 500 note of Indian currency for users to know about the different features of the notes and how to differentiate authentic ones from fake bills. Readers are advised to not fall for such claims and verify any such messages with PIB’s fact check which regularly busts fake news like this.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Good news soon for central government employees? DA hike likely in July