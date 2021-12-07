Rs 500 note with green strip near Mahatma Gandhi picture is fake? PIB fact-checks

Ever since demonetisation, several rumours keep surfacing on social media platforms around the new currency notes. The latest such rumour suggests that if one possesses a Rs 500 note which carries a green strip adjacent to the picture of Mahatma Gandhi instead of being near the Reserve Bank of India governor’s signature, then they should beware that it’s a fake note.

Just like any other rumour around particular types of counterfeit currency doing rounds in the market, this one too alarmed merchants and vendors, making them skeptical about accepting Rs 500 currency notes. However, as it as been confirmed by the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB), it is just a rumour and the particular note is not a counterfeit currency.

Fact-checking the social media claim on its Instagram and Twitter accounts, PIB posted a video categorically explaining that both the types of Rs 500 notes, with the green strip either near the RBI governor’s signature or the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, are both correct currency notes.

Along with the video, PIB wrote, “A video is warning that any such Rs 500 note should not be taken in which the green strip is near Gandhiji’s picture instead of the RBI Governor’s signature. #PIBFactCheck: This video is fake. As per RBI, both notes are legal.”

PIB also shared link to a pdf document explaining the issue.

Check out the video here:

PIB asserted that there is no difference in the value that both the notes carried and there was no deliberate attempt by the government at making them appear different visually. Therefore, traders and consumers are both advised to keep PIB’s fact check information in mind while proceeding with transactions involving Rs 500 notes.

While this claim has turned out to be false, it is important that people stay vigilant against similar rumours.