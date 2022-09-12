Rising credit cards and UPI payments indicate recovery in consumption, say experts

According to experts and market players, rising credit card and UPI payments point to increased consumption as economic activity is recovering and the impact of the COVID pandemic is waning.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) volume of transactions increased from Rs 9.83 lakh crore in April of this year to Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August, according to the RBI's monthly data.

Additionally, credit card spends through the PoS (Point of Sale) terminal increased from ₹29,988 crore in April this year to ₹32,383 crore in August. The credit card spending on e-commerce platforms, which was valued at ₹51,375 crore in April, rose to ₹55,264 crore in August.

According to industry data from the RBI, the outstanding balance on credit cards increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% between FY17 and FY22, according to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD and CEO of SBI Card.

"With the increased adoption and use of credit cards, there has also been an increase in spending. Over the last few months, the industry has seen monthly credit card spends crossing ₹1 lakh-crore quantum consistently, indicating a robust consumption pattern. With the upcoming festive season, there is expectation and anticipation all around," he said.

As per experts, the economy will benefit from the rise in the volume and value of digital transactions. Additionally, it shows that consumers are letting go of their inhibitions and becoming more accustomed to various forms of digital payment.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, stated that the increase in volume and value of payments through cards and UPI paints a positive picture of the digital payments landscape in the country.

"As consumers and merchants have experienced the ease and security of digital payment modes, it has brought a behavioural shift in them. Aiding this growth is the increasing familiarity and convenience of e-commerce platforms where consumers are making more online purchases," he said.

According to Mandar Agashe, MD of Sarvatra Technologies, the increase in spending levels suggests an increase in consumption as the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic nearly vanishes and markets return to normal.

"The increase in UPI transactions bodes well for the economy but we possibly cannot directly correlate it to consumption as there are several factors that are leading to more digital transactions -- the primary one being e-commerce growth," PwC India Partner - Economic Advisory Services Ranen Banerjee said.

"The growth in credit card spend and not on debit card spend can be viewed from two lenses. One that the households are spending more or the second that they are stressed and they are depending on credit," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)