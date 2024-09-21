Twitter
Virat Kohli opts for no rest, hits the nets after poor outing in Chennai Test vs Bangladesh

Meet boy, who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then dropped out of IIT counselling due to...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bad light forces early stumps on Day 3; Bangladesh need 357 more runs to win

Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan turns into a dancer for Remo D'Souza's film on father-daughter bond; first look out

Revised LTC rules: Air travel relaxation, new changes in travelling perks for THESE govt employees, check details

Personal Finance

Revised LTC rules: Air travel relaxation, new changes in travelling perks for THESE govt employees, check details

Initially set to expire, the scheme has now been extended for an additional two years, offering more time for employees to take advantage of it.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Revised LTC rules: Air travel relaxation, new changes in travelling perks for THESE govt employees, check details
The central government has extended its Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme, which permits government employees to travel to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Northeast region. Initially set to expire, the scheme has now been extended for an additional two years, offering more time for employees to take advantage of it.

Eligibility for LTC Scheme

All eligible central government employees can now utilize the LTC scheme to visit any of the specified regions. This can be done in place of their hometown LTC during the four-year block period. According to the latest Office Memorandum, issued on September 17, 2024, by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, government servants whose hometowns are in the eligible regions (Northeast, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, or Andaman & Nicobar Islands) can also benefit from the scheme. However, they cannot claim LTC for their hometown. Instead, they may travel to any of the other three regions.

Non-Eligibility Criteria

Government employees whose hometown and place of posting are the same are not eligible to convert their hometown LTC. This is because they are not entitled to the hometown LTC facility. Air Travel and Reimbursements Even employees who are not entitled to air travel under regular rules can travel by air in economy class to the regions covered by the scheme. They will receive reimbursement for their airfare, subject to the conditions outlined in the Office Memorandum dated August 29, 2022.

Special Benefits for New Employees

Newly recruited central government employees can convert one of their three hometown LTCs during a four-year block period to visit these regions. Additionally, they are entitled to an extra conversion for trips to Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh. Booking Guidelines Employees must follow specific guidelines when booking air tickets under the LTC scheme. Tickets must be booked through approved travel agents, and employees are required to choose the best available fares while adhering to the appropriate booking procedures.

