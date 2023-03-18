Retire early with the 70% savings rule: How to save big and achieve financial freedom in just ten years

Rule of Finance: The 70 per cent savings rule has been making waves in the financial world for some time now. It is a simple concept that involves saving 70 per cent or more of your salary for a period of 10 years, while also avoiding lifestyle inflation. The ultimate goal of this rule is to help individuals achieve financial independence and potentially retire early.

Saving 70 per cent of your salary may seem like a daunting task, but it is not impossible. It requires a lot of discipline, dedication, and sacrifice. Although, the rewards of this type of savings can be significant. By putting away such a large percentage of your income, you can build a substantial nest egg that can provide you with financial security and freedom.

The key to successfully implementing the 70 per cent savings rule is to focus on your long-term goals. When you have a clear understanding of what you want to achieve, it becomes easier to make the necessary sacrifices in the short-term. For example, you may have to forego expensive dinners, vacations, or other luxuries in order to reach your savings targets. It can be challenging, but it is worth it in the end.

Another critical aspect of the 70 per cent savings rule is avoiding lifestyle inflation. This means resisting the urge to increase your spending as your income increases. It is easy to fall into the trap of upgrading your lifestyle with each salary bump, but this can quickly erode your savings efforts. Instead, you should aim to live below your means and invest the difference.

Assuming you can maintain this level of savings, the 70 per cent rule can potentially help you retire early. It gives you the financial flexibility to pursue other passions and interests without being tied to a traditional 9-to-5 job. However, it is important to note that early retirement is not for everyone, and you should carefully consider your own situation and goals before making any decisions.

