Republic Day Offer! Now fly anywhere just under Rs 926 with THIS airline

With the surge of COVID-19 and Omicron, many states have banned flights or cut down on the flying frequency of these flights which has resulted in soaring ticket prices. However, here's some good news for all those individuals who have been wanting to travel via air at fewer costs.

Ahead of Republic Day, Go First Airlines has introduced a new offer that will allow citizens to travel at under Rs 1,000, precisely for Rs 926.

The Go First Republic Day offer goes by the name 'Right to Fly' where customers can travel cheaply to many places across the country.

Under the 'Right to Fly' offer, the tickets prices begin at Rs 926. However, if you want to take maximum advantage of the offer then you must book flight tickets between January 22 - 26.

Other dates that you could book your flight under this offer are - February 11 - March 31. However, also keep in mind that this is a one-way flight ticket offer and will not apply on round trips.

The Go First offer is only available on domestic travel and no discount is offered on international flights.

Notably, under this offer, if you book tickets under the Republic Day Offer of Go First airline, then you can get your flight tickets rescheduled without any additional fees up to three days before the journey. But if you want to cancel the ticket then you will have to pay the cancellation charge.