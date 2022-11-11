Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Reliance Jio has said that it will phase in the rollout of its 5G network and service in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The telecom behemoth started beta testing earlier this year in Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Chennai, Nathdwara, and Mumbai. Jio spent more than Rs 88,000 crore in August of this year to purchase spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Also Read: LIC Jeevan Shiromani Plan: Want to become crorepati in 4 years? Here’s how much to invest) Additionally, only Reliance Jio will use standalone 5G architecture, which enables faster speeds and lower latency than non-standalone networks. The business added that it would back 5G Carrier Aggregation. (

Select subscribers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be welcomed to the Jio Welcome offer, providing them with unlimited bandwidth at up to 1 Gbps without paying any additional costs, similar to how Jio rolled out 5G services in other cities.

It's important to remember that consumers won't need to replace or upgrade their current SIM card in order to utilize the 5G network. Additionally, not everyone will be able to use 5G immediately. In order to enable 5G on compatible devices, the network provider is currently collaborating with smartphone manufacturers.