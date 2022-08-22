RBL Bank launches new fixed deposit scheme with 7.75% interest, only these people are eligible

On the occasion of International Senior Citizens Day (which was on August 21, 2022), RBL Bank launched a Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits Product, which will offer highly competitive interest rates on all fixed deposits, especially in a 15 months bucket.

Under the recently introduced scheme, the bank will give Super Senior Citizens, or those who are 80 years of age or more, an additional interest rate of 0.75 percent per year on Fixed Deposits.

According to the RBL Bank press release, “RBL Bank has been offering highly competitive Interest rates on all Fixed Deposits, especially in the 15 months bucket. Under the newly launched product, the Bank will be offering an additional interest rate of 0.75% p.a. on Fixed Deposits to Super Senior Citizens i.e. age group of 80 years and above. Hence taking the 15 month interest rate to 7.75% p.a.”

"We are delighted to offer additional rates to our Super Senior Citizens on the occasion of International Senior Citizens day. We value the contribution of our Senior Citizens and are launching special rates and services with an endeavour to make Banking simple and attractive," said Surinder Chawla, Head, Retail Liabilities, Fee and Digital Bank, RBL Bank.