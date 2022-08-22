Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

RBL Bank launches new fixed deposit scheme with 7.75% interest, only these people are eligible

RBL Bank launched a Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits Product which will 7.75% on FD for 15 months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

RBL Bank launches new fixed deposit scheme with 7.75% interest, only these people are eligible
RBL Bank launches new fixed deposit scheme with 7.75% interest, only these people are eligible
On the occasion of International Senior Citizens Day (which was on August 21, 2022), RBL Bank launched a Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits Product, which will offer highly competitive interest rates on all fixed deposits, especially in a 15 months bucket.
 
Under the recently introduced scheme, the bank will give Super Senior Citizens, or those who are 80 years of age or more, an additional interest rate of 0.75 percent per year on Fixed Deposits.
 
According to the RBL Bank press release, “RBL Bank has been offering highly competitive Interest rates on all Fixed Deposits, especially in the 15 months bucket. Under the newly launched product, the Bank will be offering an additional interest rate of 0.75% p.a. on Fixed Deposits to Super Senior Citizens i.e. age group of 80 years and above. Hence taking the 15 month interest rate to 7.75% p.a.”
 
"We are delighted to offer additional rates to our Super Senior Citizens on the occasion of International Senior Citizens day. We value the contribution of our Senior Citizens and are launching special rates and services with an endeavour to make Banking simple and attractive," said Surinder Chawla, Head, Retail Liabilities, Fee and Digital Bank, RBL Bank.
 
Please take note that senior and super senior citizen rates do not apply to NRE/NRO non-resident fixed deposits.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.