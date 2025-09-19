RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service; check details

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars
PERSONAL FINANCE
RBI's new circular issued on September 15 has prompted the fintech companies to discontinue this facility.
RBI has changed the rules of credit cards, due to which you will not be able to pay house rent through a credit card. With this, fintech firms PhonePe, Paytm and Cred have also stopped the service of paying rent through credit card. The central bank's new circular issued on September 15 has prompted the fintech companies to discontinue this facility. Paying rent through credit cards had become popular as it allowed tenants to earn reward points, cashback or benefit from interest-free credit periods.
Tenants can no longer pay rent via credit cards on fintech apps and lose benefits like reward points and interest-free credit.
Under the revised guidelines, payment aggregators (PAs) and payment gateways (PGs) can only handle payments for merchants who have completed full KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. Fintech apps can no longer facilitate rent payments to landlords who are not officially registered as merchants, affecting tenants who previously relied on these platforms for credit card transactions.
Rent payments made using credit cards were rapidly increasing. Users were misusing them, sending money to other users and then using it for other purposes, earning cashback and reward points. However, under the new rules, credit card payments can only be made to registered businesses.
