RBI to launch first digital rupee pilot project in retail on December 1: What customers need to know

File Photo | Representational

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start a pilot project of retail digital currency on December 1, 2022. A total of eight banks have been identified for the pilot project on digital rupee in retail. The first phase of the pilot project will involve 4 banks and 4 cities, with both to expand in phase 2.

The first phase will be conducted with Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank. Bank of Baroda will be involved in the second phase of the pilot project along with Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

THe phase I pilot project for digital rupee in retail will cover Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. Cities that will be involved in the later phase include Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. As the project progresses, more banks and cities will be included.

No interest for customers on retail digital rupee

Customers will not get any interest on retail digital rupee. The digital rupee will be issued in the denomination of currency notes and coins. It will be issued as a token.

READ | From Falguni Nayar to Rekha Jhunjhunwala: 5 newcomers on Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list